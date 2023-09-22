Pashinyan: Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians could get real chance to return to their homes

The humanitarian and military-political situation in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) remains extremely tense and the humanitarian crisis continues, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Friday.

“We are in constant contact with our partners in Nagorno-Karabakh and as a result of the discussions we had this morning, we can state that there are certain hopes for a positive change in the situation. This is the assessment of a number of our partners in Nagorno-Karabakh, which we also, in some sense, share,” he told a cabinet meeting.

“What do we mean when we say there are hopes for positive developments? We mean that the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh settlements, our compatriots, could get a real opportunity to return to their homes. But I also want to say the following. we note that the situation is dynamic and changeable, that is, the information we have at the moment can change in half an hour.

“But it is very important that at any given moment we have accurate information about that moment and also some understanding of the dynamics. There is also some hope for an improvement in the humanitarian situation. It is not excluded that larger batches of humanitarian aid will enter Nagorno-Karabakh today,” Pashinyan remarked.

Panorama.AM