Opposition leader Andranik Tevanyan released

Andranik Tevanyan, the leader of the opposition Mother Armenia bloc, has been released.

The politician was greeted with chants and applause as he left the Investigative Committee on Friday afternoon.

Tevanyan has been detained during anti-government protests in Yerevan earlier on Friday morning.

The opposition announced nonstop street protests in Yerevan starting Friday in a bid to oust Pashinyan following Artsakh’s surrender to Azerbaijan.

