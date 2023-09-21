University of Michigan’s Center for Armenian Studies to host “Crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh” panel

In light of recent events in Nagorno-Karabakh/Artsakh, the Center for Armenian Studies invites you to a special roundtable to discuss the different dimensions and implications of these real-time developments.
The event is titled “Crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh: Panel on Recent Developments” and will feature three panelists: Talin Hitik, Principal of Hitik Law and Former University of Michigan Law School Affiliate; Lori Khatchadourian, Associate Professor of Near Eastern Studies and Anthropology at Cornell University and co-founder and co-director of Caucasus Heritage Watch; and Ron Suny, William H. Sewell, Jr. Distinguished University Professor Emeritus of History and Political Science at the University of Michigan.
The event will be in a hybrid format (in-person and online). We expect and encourage a large group to attend in person but welcome attendees to join online.
This hybrid event will be held in person and via Zoom on Friday, September 22, 2023 at 1:30-3:00 p.m. EST.
On-Campus Location:
Weiser Hall 555
500 Church Street
Ann Arbor, MI 48109-1042.
Zoom Alternative:
umich.zoom.us/j/93980412049
Meeting ID: 939 8041 2049
If there is anything we can do to make this event accessible to you, please contact armenianstudies@umich.edu. Please be aware that advance notice is necessary as some accommodations may require more time for the university to arrange.
