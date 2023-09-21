Iran’s Raisi urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to solve their dispute through dialogue

The dispute between Azerbaijan and Armenia is unacceptable and should be settled through dialogue, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi told a news conference in New York, TASS reported.

“We maintain communication with both sides and we have discussed the need to settle disputes through dialogue with them,” the Iranian leader said.

According to Raisi, “tensions in the relationship between Armenia and Azerbaijan are unacceptable and they should be eased by means of a dialogue.”

The 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly opened on September 5, with High-Level Week taking place September 18-22 in New York. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan is also in attendance of the session.

