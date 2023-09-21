Greek PM had a luncheon with Greek diaspora and Archbishop of America in New York

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reiterated in a greeting address the firm national position in respect of the solution of the Cyprus issue; One the one hand, the soultion should fully respect the decisions of the United Nations Security Council and, on the other hand, any solution outside these parameters, any idea or any discussion of a two-state solution is simply unacceptable. The Greek PM delivered the above greeting address about his meeting with Turkish President Erdogan during a luncheon he had with members of the Greek community in the United States and representatives of Greek diaspora organizations at the residence of the Permanent Representative of Greece to the United Nations in New York. It is noteworthy that Archbishop Elpidophoros of America was also present.

Greek PM Mitsotakis referred to the first law passed after the elections, the one that Greeks abroad will be able to vote from their permanent place of residence.

The Greek PM stated: “If you are registered to vote you can vote from here or wherever you are in the next election.

The next elections are the European elections. I think this is a very important success, it is a national success, that we managed to remove all the obstacles that the previous law had.

I think that in this way there will be a much more active participation of Greeks abroad, of the Greek Diaspora, and of the Greek Diaspora of the United States, in the affairs of our country.

This greater, more systematic participation in public affairs will only benefit (the country) and I am particularly pleased that we have managed to convince the other parties that we must move in this direction.”

Orthodox Times