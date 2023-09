Pashinyan says Armenia did not help draft Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

Pashinyan says Armenia did not help draft Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Wednesday that Yerevan did not take part in drafting a Russian-brokered ceasefire agreement between Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) and Azerbaijan.

“Armenia did not participate in drafting the text of the ceasefire declaration in Nagorno-Karabakh under the mediation of Russian peacekeepers,” Pashinyan said, in a live video on Facebook.

He reiterated that Armenia “does not have an army” in Artsakh.

Panorama.AM