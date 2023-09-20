Azeri armed forces were ordered to watch out for civilians in Nagorno-Karabakh — Aliyev

BAKU, September 21. /TASS/. Azerbaijani armed forces were told to watch out for civilians before the beginning of the operation in Nagorno-Karabakh, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said.

“Before the beginning of the operation, I gave a serious order to all military units that the Armenian population living in Nagorno-Karabakh must not be put under fire during the counter-terrorist measures, and that civilian population must be protected,” Aliyev said in his televised address to the nation.

