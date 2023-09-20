Artsakh accepts Russia’s ceasefire proposal, but Azeri shelling continues

Authorities in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) have accepted a ceasefire proposal made by the Russian peacekeeping contingent amid the continued Azerbaijani offensive.

The Artsakh presidency said in a statement on Wednesday that Nagorno-Karabakh’s Defense Army is “outnumbered several times over”.

“Regrettably, the Defense Army has casualties too, while in some parts the enemy has succeeded in penetrating into Defense Army combat outposts, capturing several heights and strategic road junctions,” it said.

“In the current situation, the international community’s actions towards ending the war and resolving the situation are insufficient. Taking this into consideration, the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh accept the proposal of the Russian peacekeeping contingent to cease fire,” the the Presidential Office added.

The agreement was to go into effect at 1 p.m. local time, but sounds of shelling could be heard in Artsakh an hour after the statement.

