Turkey’s Erdogan backs Azerbaijan’s offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh, as US, Russia urge restraint

September 19, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday that his country supports Azerbaijan’s military offensive against Armenian forces in the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region, just as Baku launched a fresh offensive in the contested territory.

Addressing the UN General Assembly in New York, Erdogan said, “As everyone now acknowledges, Karabakh is Azerbaijani territory. Imposition of another status [to the region] will never be accepted.”

He continued, “We support the steps taken by Azerbaijan — with whom we act together with the motto of one nation, two states — to defend its territorial integrity.”

Erdogan accused Armenia of failing to fulfill its pledges under the cease-fire. “We supported the negotiation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia from the beginning. However, we see that Armenia has been unable to seize this historical opportunity. We expect Armenia to fulfill its promises,” he said.

His remarks came mere hours after Azerbaijan forces launched a military offensive against Armenian forces in the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region on Tuesday amid warnings about humanitarian consequences and regional stability.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry described the offensive as a “counter-terrorism operation” aimed at pushing Armenian troops away from contested areas in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

“The only way to achieve peace and stability in the region is the unconditional and complete withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and the dissolution of the puppet regime,” the ministry’s statement said, adding that the operation was launched in response to the killing of six Azerbaijani soldiers in a mine explosion on Monday night.

Baku cites harassment fire by Armenian forces and mines laid by Armenian forces in the contested areas.

Armenia, in turn, rejects that it has forces on the ground, accusing Baku of blocking humanitarian supplies from reaching the region in defiance of international calls.

“Azerbaijan unleashed another large-scale aggression against [the] people of Nagorno-Karabakh. We strongly condemn this aggression [and] mass atrocity,” a statement from the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

Nagorno-Karabakh’s human rights commissioner, Gegham Stepanyan, said earlier Tuesday that 25 people, including two civilians, were killed and 138 others, including 29 civilians, were wounded in the clashes.

Tensions have been building in Nagorno-Karabakh over the past months, with both Baku and Yerevan deploying their troops near the region. Earlier in September, presidential elections held by the Armenian population in the region drew sharp condemnations from Baku and Ankara. The United States and the European Union announced that they didn’t recognize the elections.

Predominantly Armenian-populated Nagorno-Karabakh is home to nearly 150,000 people and has been contested between Baku and Yerevan since the early 1990s. The tensions led to a 44-day war between the two countries in 2020, which ended with Azeri forces, backed by Turkey and Israel, recapturing large chunks of the contested region, which is internationally recognized as Azeri territory.

Russia, US call for cessation of hostilities

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday called on the parties “to immediately cease hostilities and return to the path of political and diplomatic settlement.”

Russia, which brokered the Azeri-Armenian cease-fire in 2020 but has lost influence in the region since its invasion of Ukraine, deployed thousands of peacekeepers in the region. Yet Armenia accuses the Russian peacekeepers of failing to convince Azerbaijan to open key corridors leading to the Armenian-populated territories for the past nine months, prompting a humanitarian crisis in the region.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was quick to condemn Baku’s offensive. “Azerbaijan’s unacceptable military actions risk worsening the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. We call for immediate end to hostilities and for direct dialogue,” he tweeted.

Azerbaijan’s unacceptable military actions risk worsening the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. We call for immediate end to hostilities and for direct dialogue. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) September 19, 2023

Last week, the United States and Armenia held joint military drills in a move that drew criticism from Russian diplomats.

Observers and human rights advocates have been warning about devastating humanitarian consequences of the resumption of the armed conflict over the past weeks.

Speaking at a panel earlier this week, International Crisis Group senior South Caucasus analyst Olesya Vartanyan said that restarting the fighting might lead to “enormous humanitarian consequences” and “irreversible changes in the whole region.”

Thomas de Waal, a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe and the author of several books on the Caucasus, said the weeks of diplomacy by Western capitals to prevent the conflict failed in the face of Russia’s inaction. “There was hope that after a couple of weeks of intense diplomacy by the EU and the US that this had been averted. But Russia’s role (its decision not to act) [is] probably crucial,” Waal tweeted.

