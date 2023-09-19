Azerbaijan’s attacks on Nagorno Karabakh must end now – MEP Andrey Kovatchev

Azerbaijan’s attacks on Nagorno Karabakh must end now, Member of the European Parliament Andrey Kovatchev said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“It is clear that Putin is backing them and trying to destabilize Armenia. Azerbaijan must immediately stop this and allow the return to normality in Nagorno Karabakh “Humanitarian corridors” aiming to drive Armenians out of Nagorno Karabakh equals ethnic cleansing,” the MEP said.

Azerbaijan has launched a large-scale attack on Nagorno Karabakh, using artillery and drones. The Azerbaijani side calls the attack an “an anti-terrorist operation” to “restore constitutional structure in Karabakh.”

According to Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, the Russian peacekeeping contingent command and the Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center leadership were duly informed about their plan to launch an attack against the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu