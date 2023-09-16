Erdogan proposes quadripartite meeting on Artsakh

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has proposed the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan to hold a quadripartite meeting on Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), RIA Novosti reports.

“We have proposed to hold a trilateral meeting, even a quadripartite meeting on the situation in Karabakh with my participation and with Putin, Aliyev and Pashinyan,” he told reporters before flying to the United States for the UNGA on Saturday.

Erdogan announced plans to discuss the meeting with Aliyev.

He said there had been no response to Ankara’s proposal yet.

