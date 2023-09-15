Rep. Pallone: U.S. Senate hearing shed light on Aliyev’s ethnic cleansing campaign

The U.S. Senate hearing on Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) helped shed light on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s deliberate campaign of ethnic cleansing, Rep. Frank Pallone said on Thursday.

He took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, for holding the “extremely important” hearing on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Artsakh.

“This helped shed light on Aliyev’s deliberate campaign of ethnic cleansing that continues with Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor,” Rep. Pallone said.

Thank you @SenatorMenendez for holding this extremely important hearing on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Artsakh. This helped shed light on Aliyev's deliberate campaign of ethnic cleansing that continues with Azerbaijan's illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor. https://t.co/xo7YEnCi6N — Rep. Frank Pallone (@FrankPallone) September 14, 2023

Panorama.AM