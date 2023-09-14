Germany says it does not recognize ‘election’ in Karabakh region

Germany said Thursday it does not recognize the results of presidential “election” by Armenians in territories of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement it does not recognize the independence of Karabakh and the elections.

Germany along with the EU, is making efforts for a permanent solution to the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, it said.

The statement noted that Germany recognizes the territorial integrity of the two countries within internationally recognized borders.

Separatist Armenians in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan held self-proclaimed elections Saturday to choose a new separatist president — a move that was not recognized by many, including Azerbaijan, Türkiye, the US and the UK as well as the European Union.

