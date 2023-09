Armenia’s Elmira Karapetyan wins gold at ISSF World Cup 2023

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Elmira Karapetyan has won gold at the ISSF World Cup 2023 women’s 10-meter air pistol event in Rio de Janeiro.

The Armenian athlete won the championship with a score of 236,6.

So far, Karapetyan is Armenia’s only athlete to have qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

