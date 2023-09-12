The Ecumenical Patriarch to the President of the Republic of Finland

The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew met with the President of the Republic of Finland, Sauli Niinistö, at the official Presidential Residence this morning, Tuesday, 12 September 2023.

The meeting, which took place in a cordial atmosphere, was attended by Archbishop Leo of Helsinki and All Finland, Metropolitan Athenagoras of Kydonia, Metropolitan Vissarion of Spain and Portugal, Metropolitan Gregory of Peristeri, and the Ecumenical Patriarch’s accompanying bishops, as well as the President’s associates.

Earlier, the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Finland Deniz Çakar hosted a breakfast in honour of the Ecumenical Patriarch and his entourage at the Embassy residence.

At noon, the Ecumenical Patriarch left Finland for Estonia, where he will pay an eight-day official visit.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou

Orthodox Times