Prof. Ümit Kurt to Present Talk on “The Hunchakian Revolutionary Party in Aintab: Founders, Ideology and Structure”

PASADENA — Massis Publishing will host a public discussion titled “The Hunchakian Revolutionary Party in Aintab: Founders, Ideology and Structure” presented by Prof. Ümit Kurt on Wednesday September 20, 2023 starting 8pm at the AEBU Center, 1060 N Allen Ave., Pasadena with a Q&A to follow.

Ümit Kurt is a historian of the modern Middle East. His research is on the social, cultural, and economic history of late Ottoman Empire and early Turkish Republic in the 19th and 20th centuries with a special focus on the Armenian genocide and dispossession of Ottoman Armenians at large, imperial interest, ethnic politics, forced migration, and infrastructural transformations. He completed his dissertation in the Department of History at Clark University in 2016. He has then held several postdoctoral positions at the Center for Middle Eastern Studies at Harvard University, and the Polonsky Academy in the Van Leer Jerusalem Institute and worked as a Visiting Assistant Professor in Armenian Studies Program at California State University (CSU) Fresno. Currently, He is an Assistant Professor in the School of Humanities, Creative Ind. and Social Sciences (History) in the University of Newcastle, Australia. He has also served as a Vice Executive Secretary for the International Network of Genocide Scholars (INoGS) from March 2020 to March 2023. His recent book, The Armenians of Aintab, has been the recipient of the Dr. Sona Aronian Book Prize for Excellence in Armenian Studies, Honorable Mention Book Prize by Ottoman and Turkish Studies Association (OTSA), and PROSE Award Finalist in the World History category, the Association of American Publishers in 2022. He is also the author of Antep 1915: Genocide and Perpetrators (Ýletiþim, 2018) and the co-author of The Spirit of the Laws: The Plunder of Wealth in the Armenian Genocide (Berghahn, 2015).

This presentation is second in a series organized by Massis Publishing which will focus on Armenian history over the last 150 years. Massis Publishing is a non-profit organization that operates Massis Weekly and MassisPost.com while managing a substantial catalog of Armenian music. Massis Publishing plans to republish historically significant materials and establish an archive of its own collection. For more information, please contact Massis Publishing at Info@MassisPost.com.