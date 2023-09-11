“Vatican Sports House” Opens, Headquarters of New “Sports Ministry”

Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonça, Prefect of the Dicastery for Culture and Education, to whom in the recent (2022) Apostolic Constitution the Pope entrusted the area of sports, will bless and inaugurate the “Vatican Sports House” on Wednesday, September 20, at 6:30 pm.

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 11.09.2023).- It is a “House” with wide-open doors to welcome sports women and men, professionals and fans. It is a relaunching of Pope Francis’ inclusive and solidary vision to be truly “brothers of all” — the theme of his last Encyclical — also through sport.

Located in the ancient heart of the Trastevere, in the Saint Calixtus Palace, which is an extraterritorial area of the Holy See, Athletica Vaticanais making its operative headquarters (its registered office is on Via del Pellegrino, in Vatican City) available to the sports world as a crossroads of encounters between athletes of different cultures and religions, with special attention to the most fragile individuals.

The inclusive and solidary style, the human and fraternal service of sharing and the humble Christian witness among the sportsmen give meaning to the Vatican’s official Multi-Sports Association. Athletica Vaticana is an “ambassadress of the Pope,” becauseit “gives concrete witness in the streets and in the midst of people, of sports’ solidary face, welcoming young migrants and people with disabilities,” wrote Pope Francis in his Message on the occasion of Algeria’s Mediterranean Games.

A singular “sports diplomatic corps,” made up of some 200 men and women, with the new “House” in the Saint Calixtus Palace, Athletica Vaticana intends to live sports as an occasion of encounter, of socialization , of dialogue with all, of friendship that becomes fraternity. A particularly important service, even decisive, in a society torn apart by wars, tensions divisions and fears.

