Turkey’s statement on presidential elections in Artsakh

Turkey views the election of the President of the Republic of Artsakh as a step aimed at undermining the ongoing “peace negotiations” between Armenia and Azerbaijan, says the statement released by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

In the text of the statement, the Republic of Artsakh is presented as “part of Azerbaijan.”

“Holding elections in territories controlled by illegitimate Armenian forces in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan is an attempt to unilaterally legitimize the situation in the region, which is contrary to international law,” the statement reads.

“Ankara condemns the elections, which took place at a time when Azerbaijan and Armenia are trying to continue peace negotiations, and views them as a step aimed at undermining these negotiations. Turkey does not recognize these illegitimate elections, which violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,” added the Turkish side.

Turkey also called on the UN and international organizations not to recognize the presidential elections in the Republic of Artsakh.

https://news.am/eng/news/779782.html