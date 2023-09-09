G20 summit: President of Argentina calls out Azerbaijan for blockading Lachin Corridor

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Argentina Alberto Fernández, speaking at the G20 summit in New Delhi on Saturday, called out Azerbaijan for its “painful” blockade of the Lachin Corridor that has caused a humanitarian crisis.

“At a time when there’s war in Eastern Europe, violent conflicts are emerging, which get less public attention but are equally painful, such as the blockade of Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan, which has caused a humanitarian crisis, aimed at punishing the Armenian people on its own territory. Argentina reiterates its commitment to multilateralism as a supreme method for international mutual-understanding,” Diario Armenia newspaper quoted Fernández as saying.

