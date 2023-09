Armenia PM’s wife in Kyiv, shakes Zelenskyy’s hand

Anna Hakobyan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s wife who is currently in Kyiv, posted photos with Olena Zelenska, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

And in one of these pictures, Hakobyan greets Zelenskyy, shaking his hand.

Anna Hakobyan is attending the Third Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen being held in the Ukrainian capital.

https://news.am/eng/news/779299.html