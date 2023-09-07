Armenian security service arrests pro-Russian blogger, Sputnik Armenia reporter

YEREVAN, September 7. /TASS/. The National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia arrested pro-Russian blogger Mika Badalyan and Sputnik Armenia journalist Ashot Gevorkyan, Armenian Investigative Committee Spokesman Gor Abramyan said.

“On September 6 and 7, seven people, including Mika Badalyan and Ashot Gevorkyan, were arrested and handed over to the Investigative Committee under justified suspicion of [illegal possession of firearms], initiated by the NSS. And investigative group has been established. Investigative actions are underway. The Investigative Committee of Armenia will make an additional statement later,” Abramyan said on social media.

TASS