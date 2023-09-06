Official visit of Archbishop of America to Panama

The importance of inter-religious dialogue and the unbreakable ties with the active Greek community will be underlined by Archbishop Elpidophoros of America during his official visit to Panama. The Archbishop of America will visit the Central American country as a guest for the 510th anniversary of the founding of the Diocese of Panama and the celebration of Santa Maria La Antigua.

During the visit, Archbishop Elpidophoros is to participate in a series of events where he will have the opportunity to hold meetings with the country’s political and religious leadership, faithful, and members of civil society.

The first stop of the visit is expected to be at the St. John Paul II Centre, where he will be received by the Interfaith Community of Panama. The Archbishop will also meet with the President of the Republic of Panama, Laurentino Cortizo. Afterwards, he will also have a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Janaina Tewaney, underlining the strong ties that Hellenism has with Panama through the active Greek community.

Thursday’s agenda includes the Theological Forum at the Catholic University of Santa Maria La Antigua, where Archbishop Elpidophoros will speak on issues related to religious freedom and the Ecumenical Patriarchate. Later that evening, he will be the guest of honor at a dinner hosted by the Honorary Consul of the Hellenic Republic in Panama, Spyros Skliros-Athanasopoulos.

On Friday, the Archbishop will tour the Panama Canal, where he will visit the City of Knowledge Foundation. On Saturday, he will attend the Mass in Santa Maria La Antigua, in celebration of the patron saint of Panama. On Sunday, Archbishop Elpidophoros will preside over the Divine Liturgy at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation of the Virgin Mary. On the last day of the visit, Monday, the Archbishop will visit the Atenea Institute, a local Greek School, where he will hold a Memorial Service in honor of its founder and will have the opportunity to speak to the students.

Orthodox Times