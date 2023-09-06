Adrienne Tashjian, Former Arlington, MA Executive Secretary, Passes Away at 98

WINCHESTER, Mass. — Adrienne Tashjian, 98, of Winchester passed away on September 4. She was employed as an executive secretary for the town of Arlington, MA for many years. She enjoyed going shopping, enjoying cruise vacations with family and friends, and dining out with Patricia. In her later years she spent holidays and special occasions visiting with her second cousins in RI, MA, and NH, accompanied by her caregiver. She loved animals and was devoted to her church.

She was the daughter of the late Richard and Victoria (Haroutunian) Tashjian and sister of the late Richard and Mabel Tashjian. Her late first cousins include Harry Tarlaian, Anna Borges, Peter Tarlaian, Irene Charkjian, Eugenia Pjojian, Marjorie Guzelian, and Mitchell Guzelian. She is survived by many second cousins, her friend, Patricia, and her longtime caregiver, Annet.

Her funeral will be held on Friday, September 8, at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Armenian Church (465 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown, MA), and visitation will take place on the same day from 10-11 a.m. Internment will take place at Mount Pleasant Cemetery of Arlington, MA.

Adrienne Tashjian has been a constant supporter of both the Armenian-language Baikar daily newspaper and the Armenian Mirror-Spectator for more than 70 years. Her passing brings the end of a generation of devoted Armenians who supported Armenian culture and media for a long time. God bless her soul.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator