36 chess players from Armenia to compete in European Youth Championship

The European Youth Chess Championship 2023 will take place in Mamaia, Romania, from September 5 to 14.

36 chess players from Armenia, including 26 boys and 10 girls, will participate in the European Championship, the Armenian Chess Federation said.

The event will be played in 12 age groups: U8 boys, U10 boys, U12 boys, U14 boys, U16 boys, U18 boys, U8 girls, U10 girls, U12 girls, U14 girls, U16 girls and U18 girls.

