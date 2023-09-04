Yerevan to host World Tourism Investment Forum

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan will host the World Tourism Investment Forum, organized by the Tourism Committee of Armenia in collaboration with the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), on September 6-8.

The event will be attended by representatives from United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) member states, tourism officials from other countries, foreign and local investors, delegates from international organizations and the private sector.

Participants will explore emerging travel tendencies and evolving consumer behavior in this geopolitically and economically sensitive era. The event will offer valuable insights into the global investment climate. The Forum will feature high-level dialogues, panel discussions, keynotes, and fireside chats, bringing together industry leaders and experts. The focal point will be critical investment trends and challenges facing the tourism sector today. Attendees can expect engaging discussions that shape the future of tourism investment.

“Of course, global trends will be presented, but Armenia will be presented separately. This is a good chance for presenting Armenia’s investment opportunities and projects. We will emphasize a number of directions, such as cultural tourism, gastro-tourism, wine tourism and adventure tourism,” said Sisian Boghossian, the Head of the Tourism Committee of Armenia. She added that a forthcoming major project in collaboration with the World Bank will also be unveiled during the event, and it could interest investors.

