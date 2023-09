Ukrainian-Armenian International School opened in Odessa

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Ukrainian-Armenian International School has been opened in Odessa on September 1, AnalitikaUA reports.

The school is supported by the education ministries of Ukraine and Armenia.

Armenian language is integrated in the main academic program and is taught by teachers from Armenia. The program also features the Armenian Culture and History subject. Other languages such as Ukrainian and English are also taught in the school.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1118627/