Baku says three Azerbaijani servicemen wounded on border with Armenia

BAKU, September 1. /TASS/. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has reported that three Azerbaijani servicemen were wounded by an Armenian attack drone that hit the country’s positions on the border.

“On the morning of September 1, the Armenian armed forces units in the Zod direction of the Basarkechar region launched attack UAVs against the Azerbaijani Army positions stationed in the territory of the Kalbajar region. Consequently, [three] servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army were wounded,” the statement said.

According to the ministry, the Azerbaijani forces are currently taking “decisive retaliatory measures.”

Earlier on Friday, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported that an Azerbaijani serviceman was wounded as a result of fire opened by the Armenian armed forces from positions in the Zod direction.

TASS