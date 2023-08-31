BREAKING: Nagorno-Karabakh President to resign

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan has announced his intention to resign.

In a statement released on August 31, Harutyunyan said he will resign on Friday.

“I made this final decision two days ago, taking into account my contacts in the past weeks with all domestic and foreign actors and the public,” he added.

Harutyunyan said he will continue to live in Nagorno-Karabakh with his family and will support the authorities.

“This step is aimed, among others, at ensuring strong public order and domestic stability in Artsakh. Despite all difficulties, our domestic stability and public solidarity are preconditions for all successes, and any deviation or attempted deviation from this must be ruled out,” he added.

Harutyunyan also signed an executive order on dismissing State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan and replacing him with Secretary of the Security Council of Nagorno-Karabakh Samvel Shahramanyan.

