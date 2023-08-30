Russian MFA rejects accusations against Russian peacekeepers over Lachin corridor

“We see the mission of the contingent as providing all possible assistance on the ground to ensure the rights and security of the Karabakh-based Armenians in the new conditions that have emerged as a result of the recognition by Yerevan and the Armenian government that Nagorno-Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan,” Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russian peacekeepers are not to blame for instability in the Lachin corridor.

“We believe it’s inappropriate, wrong and unjustified to place responsibility in this context on the Russian peacekeeping contingent. We see the mission of the contingent as providing all possible assistance on the ground to ensure the rights and security of the Karabakh-based Armenians in the new conditions that have emerged as a result of the recognition by Yerevan and the Armenian government that Nagorno-Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan,” she said at a news conference.

“The current situation in the Lachin corridor is a consequence of Armenia’s recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan’s territory. This was agreed at summits attended by the leaders of the two countries under the auspices of the EU in October 2022 and May 2023. This is clearly stated in the statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry of July 15 in connection with the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh,” Zakharova said.

TASS