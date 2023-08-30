In Memory of Nazar Nazarian

There are many millions of Armenians in this world, and for that we are grateful. Among these many millions, there always emerges in each generation a number of key people who play a crucial role in supporting Armenia and the Armenian community with heart and soul. Nazar Nazarian was one outstanding example of these precious individuals, and so it is with heavy hearts that the Central Board of the Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada acknowledges his passing on August 28.

Blessed to have been on this earth for 98 years, Nazarian, a successful businessman born in Aleppo but raised in Lebanon, became one of the most important supporters of Armenian institutions and the Armenian heritage together with his wife Artemis, who passed away some three years ago. He immigrated to the United States in the 1950s and as his business grew, hired many Armenians to work with him.

As a philanthropist and a patriotic Armenian, he was a key supporter of the Tekeyan Cultural Association, the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party and its publications, including the Armenian Mirror-Spectator, Baikar and Azg newspapers, the Armenian Church, and the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU), as well as of numerous other Armenian organizations. He funded the construction and renovation of many churches in the United States and Armenia, and schools and community centers for the AGBU, on whose Board of Directors and later Board of Trustees he held important positions for decades. His benevolence extended also to the Middle Eastern and Argentinian Armenian communities.

The Tekeyan Cultural Association wishes to express their condolences to Nazarian’s daughter Seta, son Levon and wife Claudia, his five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Nazar Nazarian’s kind and generous heart and his good deeds will not be forgotten, and his benevolent influence will continue to be felt no doubt for a long time to come.

The Central Board of the Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada

August 30, 2023

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator