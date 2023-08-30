Artsakh blockade ‘looks like genocide’, says Paris mayor

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan held an online news conference with Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and other French regional officials who escorted a relief convoy for Nagorno-Karabakh to the entrance of the Lachin Corridor on Wednesday.

“Azerbaijan seeks to bring Artsakh down to its knees, but they will not succeed. We will fight as long as we can,” the Artsakh leader stressed, referring to Azerbaijan’s months-long blockade of the sole road linking Artsakh to Armenia.

“Although we don’t have any expectations from superpowers or international organizations, we will continue to fight. The dignity is far more important to us,” Harutyunyan said, thanking the mayor for the assistance.

Hidalgo underscored the French officials arrived in Armenia to reiterate their support for Artsakh.

“We have dispatched 10 trucks carrying non-perishable foodstuff, food for children and generators. This humanitarian aid is intended for 6 towns in Artsakh that have been under blockade since last December, including women, children, elderly people and men who cannot live in dignity on their land,” she said, urging Azerbaijan to respect international law.

“The Armenians of Artsakh are under siege against their will in violation of the ceasefire agreement and international law. What is happening in Artsakh now looks like genocide,” the mayor added.

Panorama.AM