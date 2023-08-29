US naval diplomacy reaches Turkey in latest sign of rapprochement

***Opinions expressed are those of the author(s). They do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Hyetert.***

August 29, 2023 The United States dispatched its flagship aircraft carrier strike group to southern Turkey last week in the latest sign of rapprochement between the two NATO allies. US Ambassador to Turkey Jeff Flake hosted Selcuk Bayraktar, CEO of Turkey’s homegrown drone manufacturer Baykar and son-in-law of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, onboard the USS Gerald R. Ford during a combined demonstration with the Turkish navy flagship TCG Anadolu last week. The Ford also linked up with a bevy of Turkish warships, F-16s, KC-135 refueling tankers and P-72s last week before the US carrier anchored off Antalya, where it “will again host local officials and military leaders for a dinner to celebrate the strong, extensive alliance between the US and Turkiye,” the US Navy said Friday. A member of the Ford’s Carrier Strike Group, the guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy, headed for port at the Aksaz Naval Base in Marmaris on Saturday after nearly a month of training alongside the Turkish navy. The exercises included air defense and anti-submarine warfare drills, the US Navy said. Earlier this month in Istanbul, Amb. Flake and US Sixth Fleet commander Vice Adm. Thomas Ishee hosted Turkish officials onboard the command-and-control ship USS Mount Whitney after it arrived in port on Aug. 18. The Whitney’s last reported visit to Turkey in late 2021 drew rebuke from Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in the lead up to his country’s invasion of Ukraine. A spokesperson for the US Navy’s Sixth Fleet provided no further detail by publication time. Why it matters: Washington’s friendly naval diplomacy comes amid what officials on both sides of the Atlantic see as a chance to patch up ties between the two NATO allies. A bipartisan group of lawmakers — Reps. Joe Wilson (R-SC), Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) and Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) — met with the chair of the Turkish parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Fuat Oktay, late last week in Ankara to discuss ways forward on the Biden administration’s plan to sell $20 billion worth of F-16 fighter jets and upgrade kits to upgrade Turkey’s fleet, Hurriyet reported. Turkey has increasingly flirted with Russia since being expelled from the United States’ F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program in 2019 after Ankara purchased Moscow’s S-400 missile defense system despite warnings from Washington. Prior to leaving office, the Trump administration enacted limited, yet nonetheless unprecedented, economic sanctions on Turkey’s main defense industry agency in response. Ties have remained strained ever since. Bitter public recriminations voiced by Erdogan’s government in response to US policies, such as its continued military support for Syrian Kurdish fighters in the battle against the Islamic State on Turkey’s southeast border, haven’t helped Erdogan’s cause in Congress, where influential lawmakers have held up major arms sales to Ankara in recent years. Chair of the Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) has vowed to block the Biden administration’s F-16 sale proposal. Holds on major US arms sales to Turkey have encouraged Erdogan’s government to foster the country’s own domestic defense industry. Turkey has rapidly emerged as a leader in armed drone exports in recent years, with Baykar’s unmanned aerial vehicles proving pivotal in conflicts from Nagorno-Karabakh to Libya. Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine further amplified Turkey’s strategic importance for Washington, however, which has not deployed its navy into the Black Sea since prior to the war, leaving its NATO ally at the forefront of the geostrategic confrontation. Ankara leveraged its emerging position between the West and Russia last year to negotiate a deal whereby Moscow would permit Ukrainian ships to export much-needed grain abroad via the Black Sea. The Kremlin withdrew from that deal last month before launching a spate of strikes on Ukrainian grain silos on the Danube, raising concerns that downstream volatility in global food prices could destabilize the status quo in regions such as North Africa. What’s next: The goodwill gesture from Washington comes just days before Erdogan is scheduled to meet Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in Sochi next week in a bid to coax Russia back into the grain deal. The Sochi summit comes as the Russian president appears to have struck a major blow against dissent within his inner circle with the death of leaders of the Wagner paramilitary organization. Biden and Erdogan are both scheduled to attend next month’s G20 Summit in New Delhi, though neither side has confirmed a meeting. Last month, Erdogan announced he would lift his yearlong hold on Sweden’s bid to join the NATO alliance following a meeting with US President Joe Biden in Lithuania, raising hopes in both capitals of broader rapprochement. The Turkish parliament is expected to vote on Sweden’s bid after the legislature returns from a break in October. Know more: Turkey’s supposed tilt back toward Washington since the July Vilnius summit is far from a done deal. Read Amberin Zaman’s recent story on how the recent dustup between UN peacekeepers and Turkish Cypriot forces over a controversial new road project plays right into Russia’s calculus. The United States continues to foster ties with Cyprus despite public objections from the Turkish government in recent years. The guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt docked at Larnaca on Friday, notably without protestation from Ankara. Last week, the United States, Turkey and 20 other allies kicked off a major air defense and airborne readiness exercise in Georgia designed to deploy “combat-credible” forces into the country in order “to bolster their defense efforts and deter aggression in the Black Sea region.” AL MONITOR