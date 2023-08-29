Ecumenical Patriarch: Every act of war is also a war against creation and the natural environment

***Opinions expressed are those of the author(s). They do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Hyetert.***

“We rejoice in the repercussions of the ecological initiatives of the Ecumenical Patriarchate not only in the Christian world, but also in other religions, in parliaments and among politicians, in the field of civil society, science, the ecological movements and the youth,” said Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Patriarchal in his Message for the Beginning of the Ecclesiastical Year and the Solemn Day of Prayers for Natural Environment (September 1, 2023). “We further express our satisfaction that people have definitively understood the immediate connection between ecological and social issues, and especially the fact that the destruction of the natural environment primarily affects the poor among us,” he added. “It is in this context that we must also include and appreciate the terrible effects created by the invasion of Russia in Ukraine, which is associated with horrible ecological devastation. Every act of war is also a war against creation inasmuch as it is a grievous threat against the natural environment,” he stressed. “Holy Communion is not only our union with God and others, but also the assumption of food, the acceptance and appreciation of the natural environment, the incorporation and not merely consumption of matter. The sacredness that accompanies such an attitude, the divine shudder that pervades such a relationship, is the diametrical opposite of Technology and the answer to our ecological problem,” the Ecumenical Patriarch concluded. Read the full Message for the Beginning of the Ecclesiastical Year and the Solemn Day of Prayers for Natural Environment: Orthodox Times