Armenia finishes 4th in FIDE World Rapid Team Championship

The Armenian team took the 4th place in the FIDE World Rapid Team Championship 2023 held in Dusseldorf, Germany, on August 25-29, the Chess Federation said.

The team members were Gabriel Sargissian, Haik Martirosyan, Shant Sargsyan, Samvel Ter-Sahakyan, Mamikon Gharibyan, Elina Danielian and Alberto Atoyan.

A brilliant game was shown by 14-year-old Alberto Atoyan, who scored 10.5 points out of 12 and showed the best result among the 286 participants of the championship. Alberto also improved his rapid rating by 170 points.

