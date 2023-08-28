Project of Charles Aznavour statue in Yerevan put to a vote

The project of legendary French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour’s statue in Yerevan has been put to a vote on the Active Citizen platform.

Until August 31, people can vote for their favorite sculpture sketch, the Yerevan Municipality reports.

The monument will be installed in Yerevan’s France Square as part of the celebrations marking the 100th birth anniversary of the great chansonnier in 2024.

