Behind the curtains of ‘Atatürk’ movie: What is happening?

***HyeTert is of the opinion that this source and/or content contains/propagates false and/or misleading information. Before sharing the content, please take these warnings into consideration and check the content and/or source from reliable sources.***

In recent days, the digital platform Disney+ Türkiye announced that it has decided not to release the series “Atatürk,” which it had emphasized as an important project previously. Following their decision, the claims that they abandoned the release of the series due to the influence of the Armenian diaspora became a dominant issue. Throughout this process, the platform received backlash with a series of reactions from the Turkish public and government. The production was initially announced as a series, then was reconfigured into two films after its association with the digital platform was terminated. After being aired on Fox TV on Oct. 29 (in its television version), the movie will be released in cinemas in Türkiye and around the world on Nov. 3. The sequel is expected to hit theaters on Jan. 5, 2024. During the press invitation organized by Lanistar Media production company, who took over the making of the production, on Aug. 25, film producer Saner Ayar and director Mehmet Ada Öztekin clarified many questions about the film and disputed subject that has been going on the social media. Producer Saner Ayar (L) and Director Mehmet Ada Öztekin speak during the news conference for “Atatürk,” Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 25, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Lanistar Media) ‘A great hero’ Director Mehmet Ada Öztekin, who expressed that taking on such a film despite the different images of “Atatürk” in everyone’s minds is an act of courage, stated that the entire team, from actors to producers, demonstrated this courage and delivered an Atatürk production of global standards. “He was a great hero. But before that, he was a human being … So how did a human, an orphaned child, transform into a hero? This is my Atatürk … I have reflected the Atatürk in my heart, thoughts and soul,” Öztekin said. In the production, Aras Bulut Iynemli portrays “Atatürk,” while Songül Öden plays Zübeyde Hanım, Mehmet Günsür takes on the role of Ali Rıza Efendi, Sarp Akkaya embodies Enver Paşa and Esra Bilgiç portrays Madame Corinne. Not a Disney+ production Producer Saner Ayar, who stated that they decided to bring to life the project they had planned to release for the 100th anniversary of the republic, starting in 2019, said that as a result of their efforts, they had developed a film script, not a series. Ayar mentioned that in 2022, responding to Disney+’s request, they agreed to the release of the project as a series on the digital platform without altering the film format and signed a contract. After breaking their agreement with the digital platform, the director and producer stated that they would present the film to the audience as “Atatürk – 1” and “Atatürk – 2.” Ayar stated that the film will not only be shown in Türkiye but also in cinemas across the United States, Europe, the Balkans and the Middle East. Additionally, Ayar revealed that Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has contributed significantly to the widespread dissemination of the content both within Türkiye and abroad; for this, Ayar expressed his gratitude. ‘Role of Armenian diaspora’ Responding to questions about Disney+, Ayar stated that they have implemented a global strategy change for the platform, and this strategy is not limited to Türkiye; it’s a decision they have taken for nearly all countries outside of the U.S. He mentioned that their strategy involves not producing local content and refraining from using the content that has been produced from this point onward. He also indicated that they believe this decision is based on economic and financial reasons. Regarding the question of whether the influence of the Armenian diaspora changed his perspective on the film, Ayar responded by stating, “I believe we are exaggerating the influence of the Armenian diaspora.” He emphasized that he doesn’t take the discussions seriously. Sabah Gazetesi