Azerbaijani media report arrest of three Armenians in Lachin Corridor

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. Three Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh were arrested on Monday at the illegal Azerbaijani checkpoint in Lachin Corridor, according to Azerbaijani media reports.

According to the Azerbaijani media reports, the arrested Armenians are football players of the Martuni Avo club who have been wanted by Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies since 2021 for allegedly “dishonoring” the Azerbaijani flag. They face a 10-day jail term.

So far, the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) InfoCenter has reported the kidnapping by Azerbaijan of only one person, a 22-year-old student who was traveling to Armenia to continue his education. Another student was being interrogated by the Azeri border guards when the news on the kidnapping was reported, according to Tigran Petrosyan, the head of the anti-crisis council under the Artsakh President.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1118234/