Azerbaijan reveals details about kidnapped Artsakh residents

Azerbaijani forces on Monday kidnapped three Artsakh Armenians at the illegal Azeri checkpoint installed on the Lachin Corridor, Artsakh’s sole land link with Armenia.

The young men, who are football players, are accused of “mocking the Azerbaijani flag” in 2021.

“Back then, videos were published in some mass media and on various social media works in which Armenian football players committed offensive acts against the Azerbaijani flag,” Azerbaijani media reports suggest, adding they would probably be brought only to administrative responsibility.

Panorama.AM