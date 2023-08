Armenian Defense Ministry reports two soldiers’ deaths

Two Armenian soldiers were killed in yet unknown circumstances on Sunday, the Defense Ministry of Armenia reported.

The servicemen who suffered fatal gunshot wounds were identified as Artyom Haykazyan and Armen Khachatryan.

An investigation into the circumstances of the incident is underway.

The Defense Ministry offers condolences to the deceased soldiers’ families and friends.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2023/08/28/Defense-Ministry/2885967sker