Tehran backs Armenian territorial integrity, sovereignty: Iran envoy

TEHRAN – Armenian media has quoted the Iranian ambassador to Yerevan who on Friday emphasized Tehran’s support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Armenia.

“Our fundamental policy is to develop relations with the Republic of Armenia. Iran always defends the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Armenia. The two countries have never had any problems in any field or level, especially since Armenia regained its independence,” said Mehdi Sobhani while visiting an economic exhibition in Yerevan.

Tensions have been rising between Armenia and its neighbor, the Republic of Azerbaijan as Baku has set up a checkpoint on the only land route connecting Armenia to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Baku is seeking to create a corridor in the region to gain unimpeded access to Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic without Armenian checkpoints via Armenia’s Syunik Province. If implemented, the corridor would violate the 2020 ceasefire deal between Baku and Yerevan and also change the borders of Iran and Armenia.

The ambassador also pointed to trade deals between Iran and Armenia, saying, “As for economic interactions, our annual trade is $700 million, but the two nations have set themselves the goal of increasing it to up to $3 billion”.

The diplomat had previously called Armenia the gateway for Iran to enter a lucrative market of a 200-million population due to its membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

He had called on Iranian producers to take advantage of opportunities created for them and try not to miss the boat.

