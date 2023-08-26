Ex-Ambassador Mikayel Minasyan: ‘The situation still has a diplomatic resolution’

Mikayel Minasyan, ex-Ambassador of Armenia to the Holy See, posted an article today.

“Neither the notion of the Armenian Cause nor the plans of its Armenia’s enemies has changed since its birth – the international treaty of San Stefano – almost 150 years ago. What has been changed is its geography and embracement,” wrote Mikayel Minasyan, pointing to parallels between that period of history and the current situation around Nagorno-Karabakh.

He called for unconditional consolidation of all Armenians to preserve national identity and confront those who have chosen to walk aside of own identity, history and Armenian cause.

The former ambassador confirms that a diplomatic solution of the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh remains still possible.

Panorama.AM