Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Welcome Second Baby Girl, Daughter Adira River: ‘My Beautiful Angel’

The couple quietly revealed the arrival of their second baby girl in a TikTok video on Tuesday

Angela Andaloro

Serena Williams is a mom of two!

The tennis icon, 41, and tech entrepreneur husband Alexis Ohanian have welcomed their second baby girl, the couple shared on Instagram Tuesday.

“Welcome, Adira River Ohanian,” the new dad of two captioned a family photo, revealing their baby girl’s name.

“I’m grateful to report our house is teaming [sic] with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT,” he wrote.

“Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter 🙏 I’ll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister.”

He concluded the post with a quote, writing, “Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea.”

