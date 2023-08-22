Azerbaijani serviceman injured by fire from Armenian side — Defense Ministry

BAKU, August 22. /TASS/. An Azerbaijani serviceman was injured after the Armenian side opened fire, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry claimed Tuesday.

“Azerbaijani army serviceman Ismet Nazarov was lightly injured by a ricochet from an enemy shot during a provocation, carried out by the Armenian side,” the Defense Ministry said.

The serviceman was reportedly hospitalized; his life is not in danger.

“Azerbaijani army units are taking decisive response measures,” the Ministry said.

TASS