Yerevan says Armenian military came under fire at border with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, August 21. /TASS/. The Armenian Defense Ministry said that the country’s military positions near the Verin Shorzha settlement came under fire from the Azerbaijani armed forces this morning.

“At 09:50 am on August 21, units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from small arms of various calibers on Armenian positions located in the Verin Shorzha area,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Armenian Defense Ministry earlier reported another incident on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The ministry said that the Azerbaijani army violated the ceasefire in the Khnatsakh area.

TASS