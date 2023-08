U20 Worlds: Armenian wrestlers win gold, silver medals

Armenian wrestler Suren Aghajanyan (60 kg) captured a gold medal at the U20 World Championships held in Amman, Jordan, on August 14-20, the Armenian Wrestling Federation reported.

Aghajanyan had won all his four bouts before defeating Sumit Sumit of India 13-4 in the final on Sunday.

Armenia’s Gaspar Terteryan (67 kg) bagged silver at the World Championships.

