Russian peacekeepers help transfer 41 people from Artsakh to Armenia

Russian peacekeepers have facilitated the transfer of 41 people from blockade-hit Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia for the first time since June 14.

The people who were transported to Armenia on Monday included citizens of Russia and Nagorno-Karabakh, the Center for Cooperation with the Russian Peacekeeping Contingent of the Artsakh Government said in a statement.

“The Russian citizens were waiting for their transfer for a long time, while the citizens of Artsakh are students enrolled in universities in Armenia and abroad. According to a preliminary agreement reached with the peacekeepers, the transportation of students and Russian citizens will continue in the next few days,” it added.

Meanwhile, the center stressed that Azerbaijan continues to obstruct the movement of persons along the Lachin Corridor, Artsakh’s sole land link with Armenia.

“At the moment, hundreds of citizens are waiting in Armenia for their return to Artsakh. 333 people requiring urgent and planned medical care are on the ICRC waiting list for their transfer to Armenia, in addition to the thousands of people who need two-way movement for humanitarian, working and other purposes,” the statement said.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2023/08/21/Russian-peacekeepers-Artsakh/2882636