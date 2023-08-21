HISTORIC GREEK CHURCH COMPLETELY DESTROYED IN WILDFIRE

Aetochori, Alexandroupoli, Greece, August 21, 2023

A wildfire that broke out in Alexandroupoli, Greece, on Saturday continues to rage out of control—the latest in a series of fires that have plagued the Balkan nation this summer.

Tragically, the historic Church of the Transfiguration in Ateochori was completely destroyed, with only the walls left standing. Even the roof fell in, reports Romfea.

The church before the fire. Photo: Romfea

A local news report shows the extent of the damage:

On Saturday, Romfea also reported that the Monasery of St. John the Theologian in Alexandroupoli was engulfed in flames:

Romfea

The Apostoli philanthropic organization of the Archdiocese of Athens is providing thousands of bottles of water and other supplies for firefighters in Alexandroupoli.

In July, OrthoChristian reported that a monastery on the island of Rhodes was severely damaged by a wildfire.

