Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces Shell Armenian Positions: Serviceman Killed

On August 21, at around 3:30 p.m., the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire against the Armenian combat outposts nearby Akhpradzor, in the wake of which a serviceman of the N military unit of the RA Ministry of Defence Vanik Aram Ghazaryan was fatally wounded. The press service of the Armenian Defense Ministry reports.

https://news.am/eng/news/776486.html