Armenia wins 6 awards at international book art competition

The 20th Book Art international contest was held in Moscow, in which 49 publications from six CIS member countries were presented, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am

Armenia was represented in seven nominations, and six books of the country’s publishers were awarded in the “Cooperation,” “My Country,” “Cultural Dialogue,” “Children’s Book,” “Science and Education,” and “Art Book” categories.

