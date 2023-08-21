Armenia wins 2 medals at 16th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics

The 16th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics was held from August 10 to 20 in Silesia, Poland, in which 241 schoolchildren from 50 countries participated.

From Team Armenia, 12th grader Vyacheslav Petrosyan won a silver medal, and Artavazd Harutyunyan, another 12th grader, won a bronze medal, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The aforesaid Olympiad was held in four stages: theoretical, observational, data analysis, and planetarium.

Team Armenia had won 3 bronze medals at the 15th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics that was held last year.

